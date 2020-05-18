Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sleaford Mods race out in front in albums chart

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, May 18th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Sleaford Mods have raced out of the blocks in the albums chart. 

The Nottingham duo are the early front-runners, having sold 3,031 units of All That Glue, but Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is close behind at No.2 on sales of 2,839. Last week's No.1 Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa falls to No.3 but remains in the mix on 2,375 sales.

The Top 10 contains four new ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020