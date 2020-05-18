The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Sleaford Mods have raced out of the blocks in the albums chart.

The Nottingham duo are the early front-runners, having sold 3,031 units of All That Glue, but Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is close behind at No.2 on sales of 2,839. Last week's No.1 Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa falls to No.3 but remains in the mix on 2,375 sales.

The Top 10 contains four new ...