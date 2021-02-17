The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Slowthai could be heading for the top of the albums chart.

The rapper’s second album, Tyron, is currently first in the list on 12,044 sales, with 8,140 from physical, 3,434 from streams and 470 downloads. The record is outstripping its nearest rival, Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight (6,506 sales). Pale Waves, at No.3 with Who Am I (6,115 sales), are pushing Dave Grohl’s chart toppers for second spot. The Dirty ...