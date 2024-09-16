Snow Patrol could be on the way to No.1 this week with their new album, The Forest Is The Path, which has racked up 19,624 sales so far. The record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 17,655 units, whilst downloads account for 1,361 and streams account for 608.

London Grammar are following in second place with The Greatest Love, which has accumulated 14,244 sales so far, whilst Eminem’s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) ...