Sony Classical signs organist and TikTok star Anna Lapwood

Sony Classical has signed organist Anna Lapwood with an album planned for later this year.

In April, Lapwood will release a five-track EP of film transcriptions, which were recorded on the organ of the Royal Albert Hall. The first single from the EP, Cornfield Chase (From Interstellar) composed by Hans Zimmer, will be released on February 10.

The 27-year-old from Oxfordshire has used TikTok and social media to shine a light on the instrument. She has more than 450,000 followers on the platform.

Alexander Buhr, SVP A&R, Sony Classical UK, said: "Anna is a true powerhouse of an artist. A hugely gifted musician, a passionate champion for music education and a uniquely talented communicator. Anna is a leading voice in the changing world of classical music and we are very excited to welcome her to the Sony Classical family."

Sarah Thwaites, label director, Sony Classical UK, added: "Anna Lapwood is an incredibly special artist. Not only is she an extraordinarily talented organist, but she uses her extensive platform to demystify the instrument, to promote access to music education, to support women and girls in music, and to be a spokesperson for the wider classical genre. I am thrilled that Anna has chosen Sony Classical as her label home."

Lapwood has collaborated on stage with Bonobo and actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

“There’s all sorts of old ideas about who goes to an organ concert, and it was seen as having gone out of fashion,” said Lapwood. “That has definitely changed.”

As well as running choir and teaching at Cambridge University’s Pembroke College, Lapwood is associate artist at the Royal Albert Hall. She will play at the historic venue’s organ celebration on June 4, following a host of organ recitals and concerto performances this spring.