Sony Music Publishing signs Theron Thomas to global deal

Sony Music Publishing has signed pop and hip-hop songwriter Theron Thomas to a global publishing deal.

Thomas is known for his work as part of the songwriting and production duo R City. He has also worked on hits for artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Anitta, Ciara, The Pussycat Dolls, and Adam Levine, and others.

His recent songwriting credits include Have Mercy by Chloe; Rumors by Lizzo and Cardi B; and Big Energy by Latto. Last year he also earned success with Saweetie’s Tap In and Best Friend ft Doja Cat, as well as Reminds Me Of You by the Kid Laroi and Juice Wrld.

Thomas said: “I’m looking forward to becoming the biggest songwriter in the world with the help of Ray, Katie, Big Jon and the entire Sony Music Publishing team.”

Sony Music Publishing senior vice president, creative, Katie Welle said: “Theron is one-of-one in talent, work ethic and spirit, inspiring every room he enters. It’s an honor to partner with Theron and Ray Daniels on this next chapter!”