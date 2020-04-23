SoundCloud and Pharrell Williams to release music compilation

SoundCloud have announced today a new partnership with Pharrell Williams and his creative collective i am OTHER, to release a music compilation in an effort to empower young and emerging creators.
Williams made the announcement via his Instagram, and the collaboration will aim to highlight what's next in music as they ask artists to send in their music to be in with a chance of being part of 10 tracks chosen for SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.
The compilation will be available to stream on SoundCloud in May and other streaming services through the use of Repost Select – SoundCloud's distribution and artist service.
Those selected will also receive funding for their upcoming projects from SoundCloud's $10 million creator accelorator initative.
You can check out the announcement below.
For our shared passion and vision for music, @i_am_OTHER and I are teaming up with @SoundCloud to discover the next creators. Starting today you can tag #SCxiamOTHER on your SoundCloud track for a chance to be featured on a compilation we're working on. Link in bio for more details.