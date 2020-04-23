SoundCloud and Pharrell Williams to release music compilation

SoundCloud have announced today a new partnership with Pharrell Williams and his creative collective i am OTHER, to release a music compilation in an effort to empower young and emerging creators.

Williams made the announcement via his Instagram, and the collaboration will aim to highlight what's next in music as they ask artists to send in their music to be in with a chance of being part of 10 tracks chosen for SoundCloud Presents: i am OTHER, Volume 1.

The compilation will be available to stream on SoundCloud in May and other streaming services through the use of Repost Select – SoundCloud's distribution and artist service.

Those selected will also receive funding for their upcoming projects from SoundCloud's $10 million creator accelorator initative.

You can check out the announcement below.