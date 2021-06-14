Spice Girls mark 25 years of debut hit Wannabe with vinyl EP, unreleased music and social media campaign

The Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut hit single Wannabe.

The Spice Girls have launched their #IAmASpiceGirl campaign and will be releasing an all-new limited edition EP, Wannabe25, which will be available to stream from July 9 and physically on vinyl and cassette on July 23 via UMC/EMI.

The band are inviting fans to share their stories to be featured on the Spice Girls website and socials as part of the celebration. Fans can send in their videos and messages via socials using the #IAMASPICEGIRL hashtag or send to spicegirls@umusic.com.

“The Spice Girls belong to everyone and that’s why we want to mark 25 years of Wannabe’ by celebrating our incredible fans,” said the band.

The new EP will include the original single, a remix by Junior Vasquez (originally a bonus track on the 1996 2 Become 1 CD single), the original demo recording, and Feed Your Love, a demo of a previously unreleased ballad written by Spice Girls and Wannabe co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe.

Wannabe, originally released on July 8, 1996, catapulted the Spice Girls to global stardom. It is the seventh best-selling debut single of all time in the UK, with over 1.3 million CD singles and download sales, as well as the longest-reigning No.1 by a girl group. Including streams, the single has amassed Official Charts Company sales of 2,033,880.

After Wannabe topped the charts in 37 countries, Spice Girls' debut album Spice went on to sell more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of all time by a female group.

The group went on to sell more than 90 million records around the globe, releasing three studio albums and 11 singles and winning a host of awards including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.