Spotify partners with Youth Music on fund to support spaces for young people

Spotify has launched a new partnership with Youth Music, the UK charity dedicated to helping marginalised young people to make and monetise music.

Spotify and Youth Music will create a dedicated fund to support 15 grassroots youth spaces across the UK currently facing imminent closure or struggling to survive. This initiative will provide resources to sustain spaces where young people gather, create and engage in music and other forms of artistic expression, especially in underserved communities.

The funding will support a wide range of initiatives across community hubs, such as a band project for disabled young people; a youth-led studio in a remote coastal town; and a music project to promote inclusion for women and people of marginalised genders.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy: “The grassroots music sector is the beating heart of our world-famous music industry. It is vital for emerging artists to hone their talents, as well as providing thousands of jobs and spaces for young people to explore their love of music. But for too long, the sector has been under increasing pressure with many spaces at risk of closure.

"This partnership between Youth Music and Spotify is a welcome contribution. Along with our Supporting Grassroots Music Fund, we can collectively continue to do more to secure the future of these vital community assets and protect the talent pipeline."

Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music, said: "These spaces are the heart of local communities, giving young people a place to feel connected, inspired, and empowered. With Spotify's support, we can give these vital spaces a lifeline, ensuring that they continue to serve young people for years to come."

"We recognise the incredible role that grassroots spaces play in shaping the future of music and creativity, especially for young people who rely on these spaces to express themselves and develop their craft," said Dina Gabriel, Spotify’s global head of diversity, equity and impact. "By working with Youth Music, we can make a meaningful impact in safeguarding these spaces and the opportunities they create."

The partnership is part of Spotify’s larger Creator Equity Fund Programme.