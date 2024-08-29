Spotify reveals its songs of the summer, featuring Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Spotify has revealed its biggest tracks of the summer season, showcasing a diverse mix of global superstars and breakout artists.

In the UK, the top songs of the summer were, in alphabetical order: Charli XCX’s 360, which quickly become a fan favourite and solidified its place as the most streamed single from her latest album Brat; Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather from her new No.1 album, Hit Me Hard And Soft; Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, which propelled her critically-acclaimed album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, up the charts; Jordan Adetunji’s breakout track Kehlani, which saw the Kehlani herself jump on the remix; and Sabrina Carpenter’s No.1 smash hit Espresso.

Globally, Spotify has revealed a slightly different top five Songs Of The Summer. Billie Eilish's Birds Of A Feather had international appeal alongside Chappell Roan's Hot To Go, cementing her status as a breakout star. The list also featured Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso, and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy).

"This summer, the UK soundtrack was all about embracing those feel-good vibes,” said Sara Sesardi?, Spotify’s editorial lead, UK and Ireland. “Charli XCX continues to lead the charge on all things Brat, with tracks like 360 all about celebrating those carefree nights out. Globally, it’s been a pop queens takeover, with Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan breaking through in a huge way. The girls have been killing it this summer and truly, we love to see it.”