St Vincent confirms new album Daddy's Home

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has confirmed details of her sixth album Daddy’s Home, which will be released on May 14 via Loma Vista Recordings.

As with 2017’s acclaimed Masseducation – which has sold 40,187 copies in the UK according to Offical Charts Company data – Daddy’s Home will be co-produced by Clark and Jack Antonoff.

Today (March 4), St Vincent has released its first single – Pay Your Way In Pain – and its accompanying video directed by Bill Benz (director of the forthcoming The Nowhere Inn, co-written by and starring St. Vincent).

The album is available for pre-save and pre-order – its formats include CD, vinyl, deluxe vinyl, and cassette.