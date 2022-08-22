Your site will load in 16 seconds
Steps, Madonna and Aitch in chart race for No.1 album

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Aug 22nd 2022 at 6:00PM

Steps are out in front in the race for the No.1 album this week, but it’s still an open contest with no fewer than eight new releases currently pushing for a Top 10 finish.

According to the Midweek Sales flash, Steps’ Platinum Collection is the leader at this stage on 16,609 sales, followed by Madonna’s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones at No.2 on 11,192. Steps are hoping for a fourth No.1 with their collection, while Madonna’s remix compilation would ...

