Steps sign new deal with BMG, reveal album and tour plans

Steps are to release a new album, What The Future Holds, on November 27. The group have signed to BMG for what is set to be a major Q4 release from the company.

It will be followed by the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour, starting in Sheffield on November 2, 2021.

The group – aka Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa – premier the first single What The Future Holds tomorrow (September 9) on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast show. The album title track was written by Sia.

Next week, their tour will go on general sale from September 18 at 10am. Steps will be joined on tour by Sophie Ellis-Bextor as special guest.

Steps’ sixth studio album will be available on all digital platforms plus CD, vinyl (including a limited edition transparent pink edition) and cassette. For Steps memorabilia collectors, the album will also be available as part of a cassette collection featuring five separate transparent pink solo cassettes with an intro from each band member, all in a special collector’s box.

Their sixth album sees them reunite with writers such as Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Lewis Capaldi), Ina Wroldsen (Shakira, Britney Spears) and Karl Twigg, who worked on their first three albums. They also experiment with songs written by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beyonce), Hannah Robinson (Kylie), Gracey and MNEK.

Steps said: “We will never forget the past with Steps, it’s what made us, but we’ve got to look to the future too. We were so thrilled that the last album was a success and it gave us a new lease of life. Performing live has always been our favourite part of being in Steps – we had the most fun of our career on the last tour and we’re already planning for the next one to be our biggest spectacle yet. We’re also thrilled to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor as our special guest on the What The Future Holds 2021 Tour – her catalogue is full of floor-fillers and she knows how to get any party started. We are so excited for everyone to hear this new album and to come join us on tour.”

Launching in 1997 with 5,6,7,8, the BRIT Award winners had 14 UK top 10 singles and three multi-platinum albums in three years.

In 2017, the band returned with Tears On The Dancefloor (in partnership with Absolute Label Services), which was the second biggest-selling independent album of 2017 behind Stormzy. Their subsequent tour saw the band sell out 22 arenas.

What The Future Holds 2021 UK Tour Dates

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre