Stereophonics close in on eighth No.1 album

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Mar 9th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Stereophonics are on their way to scoring their eighth No.1 album.

The Welsh band's Oochya is enjoying a strong lead, its 22,191 sales driven overwhelmingly by physical (18,745). In at No.2 is Marillion's An Hour Before It's Dark, clocking 11,833 sales. Ed Sheeran's = (5,214 sales) is closely ahead of The Coral's The Coral (4,149 sales) at Nos 3 and 4 respectively, while last week’s No.1, Central Cee's 23, falls ...

