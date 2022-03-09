The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Stereophonics are on their way to scoring their eighth No.1 album.

The Welsh band's Oochya is enjoying a strong lead, its 22,191 sales driven overwhelmingly by physical (18,745). In at No.2 is Marillion's An Hour Before It's Dark, clocking 11,833 sales. Ed Sheeran's = (5,214 sales) is closely ahead of The Coral's The Coral (4,149 sales) at Nos 3 and 4 respectively, while last week’s No.1, Central Cee's 23, falls ...