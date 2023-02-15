Sting to become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy

Sting is the latest songwriter to become an Ivors Academy Fellow, the highest honour the songwriting organisation bestows.

He will be receiving the award at The Ivors on May 18 in London, becoming the 23rd Fellow that the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history and following Peter Gabriel who received the award in 2022.

Sting joins a roster of songwriters also including Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and more.

With over 100 million albums sold throughout his career with The Police and as a solo artist, Sting has won seven Ivor Novellos including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.

The Academy has also revealed Amazon Music as the new title sponsor of The Ivors. To commemorate Sting’s fellowship, Amazon Music has shared an exclusive demo of Sting’s track, If It’s Love, from his latest album The Bridge.

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious,” said Sting. “Songwriting is a skilled craft and the Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ivors Academy, Fellow Joan Armatrading said: “Across all of Sting’s work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK’s foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business. My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of the Ivors Academy, Sting.”