Stormzy and Wet Leg among artists to be recognised at next month's O2 Silver Clef Awards

Nordoff and Robbins has announced the first round of artists to win this year’s O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The stars will be honoured at the music industry lunch and awards ceremony on Friday, June 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

In the first of two winners’ announcements for the O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023, Nordoff and Robbins has revealed that Stormzy will be honoured with the flagship O2 Silver Clef Award. The O2 Silver Clef Award honours artists of the highest calibre. Previous winners include: David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

Wet Leg will receive the Ticketmaster New Music Award, while Biffy Clyro will collect the award for PizzaExpres Live Best Live Act.

Neneh Cherry is to be honoured with the Tysers Outstanding Achievement, Mark King of Level 42 will receive the American Express Icon Award, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson will be presented with the PPL Classical Award.

Winners of Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, International and Innovation will be announced in June, ahead of the ceremony.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists. Since 1976, the awards have raised £12 million for Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy services.

Last year’s event raised over £750,000, including £200,000 from the auction of George Michael’s personal piano, donated by the George Michael estate. In 2022, Nordoff and Robbins held nearly 50,000 music therapy sessions across the UK.

Stormzy said: “Throughout my career people have tried to box me in as an artist. That’s why musical freedom is so important to me, and I really believe that everybody in society, regardless of physical or mental barriers, should have access to the power that music brings. Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists really help people to break through communication barriers, so that they can experience freedom and connection through music. It feels great to be supporting this special charity and I’m delighted to receive the O2 Silver Clef award.”

Wet Leg said: “We’re so stoked to be supporting Nordoff and Robbins to bring music to those who need it most! Through their work, they provide music therapists to isolated children and adults which allows them to break down barriers whilst making real connections with other people.”

We are ever grateful for the level of support we receive from the music industry Sandra Schembri

Biffy Clyro said: “We’re so pleased to receive the Best Live Act Award. Some of our favourite memories have been created on stage and nothing compares to the response from a live audience. Music brings us together in such a unique way– all people – from non-verbal children to older people with dementia can really respond and communicate in the music therapy sessions, which is why Nordoff and Robbins’ work is so incredibly important.”

Neneh Cherry said: “I’m delighted to be chosen for the Outstanding Achievement Award. I’ve recently seen first-hand the incredible work that Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists carry out with some of the most vulnerable members of our society. For many, the sessions can be transformative. I’ve worked with so many fantastic artists in my career and I’m proud to support a charity which aims to give everybody access to the power of music.”

Mark King said: “I am beyond thrilled to be chosen as recipient of the Icon Award this year. I'm doubly delighted as I have been an enthusiastic supporter of Nordoff and Robbins for the last 15 years. Often people receiving music therapy find it difficult to communicate with the world through words, and I have spent time at their London centre and witnessed the joy that clients feel when they are being truly heard through music. Music is universal – whichever country I tour, it’s our common language. Helping to raise funds for this wonderful charity which has music at its core is such a blessing.”

Ayanna Witter-Johnson said: “Super excited to be collecting the Classical Award. Musically I feel at home in a number of genres from classical to R&B, reggae, soul and jazz, and have always combined them allowing me the musical freedom to engage with a wide breadth of audiences, and showcase my authentic, diverse self. It is important to recognise the various ways that we can reach people through music. This is why I support Nordoff and Robbins, who are working hard to break down those communication boundaries that exist for many people, so that they can be fully heard and their individuality can be expressed.”

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re proud to support Nordoff and Robbins through our amazing partnership and can’t wait for the O2 Silver Clef Awards on June 30. It will be wonderful to celebrate such a diverse range of talented artists and come together with the music industry to help raise money for much needed music therapy.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO of Nordoff and Robbins, said: “The O2 Silver Clef Awards is our biggest fundraising event of the year. It’s incredibly special to us, and we are ever grateful for the level of support we receive from the music industry. From the wonderful artists themselves who come to receive their much-deserved awards, to the record labels, live music promoters, global and local venues, agents, management teams and wider supporters who join us, we just couldn’t continue to provide music therapy to so many people without their help.

“Every penny raised from the O2 Silver Clef Awards helps Nordoff and Robbins support more people, through the power of music, to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, mental health challenges, disability and social isolation. We believe that everyone who needs it should have access to music therapy, because our work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia reconnecting with family, to a child with autism finding their voice.”

PHOTO: Ollie Adegboye