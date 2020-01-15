The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy are on course for another week at No.1 in the singles chart.
Own It (33,940 sales) has moved more than 5,000 combined sales ahead of nearest challenger Before You Go (28,710 sales) by Lewis Capaldi. Dua Lipa is at No.3 with Don't Start Now (28,294 sales) and Life Is Good (25,792 sales) is a new entry at No.4 for Future ft. Drake.
Arizona Zervas' Roxanne ...
