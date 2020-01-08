The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Stormzy is on course for chart double.
The MC has moved to the albums summit with Heavy Is The Head, which leads Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent by 15,058 combined sales to 12,311. Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project is a distant third on 7,081 sales, as Fine Line (5-4, 6,187 sales) by Harry Styles and You're In My Heart (3-5, 5,630 sales) by Rod Stewart complete the Top ...
