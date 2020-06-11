Stormzy pledges £10 million donation to Black British causes

Stormzy has pledged to donate £10 million over 10 years to black British causes to fight racism and inequality.

In a statement, Stormzy said identified the “uncomfortable truth” that the UK “continuously fails to recognise and admit that black people have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life – simply due to the colour of our skin”.

Stormzy said he will donate the money to organisations, charities and movements that are “committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment” in Britain.

“I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying, ‘If the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!’” Stormzy continued.

“And I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard. There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it.”

I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard

A statement from Stormzy’s #Merky organisation said the £10m pledge marks the beginning of a “lifetime commitment” to supporting black British causes.

Stormzy is currently in the UK Top 10 alongside Dutchavelli on Tion Wayne’s I Dunno single, which is out now on Atlantic. He was due to tour the world in 2020.

In the new issue of Music Week, we speak to a host of key names from the black music community to look at the impact the #TheShowMustBePaused initiative had on the industry.

Click the following links to read the words of MOBO founder Kanya King, Ray Blk, Ferocious Talent CEO Kwame Kwaten and Live Nation's Alexandra Ampofo. Virgin EMI's Afryea Henry-Fontaine and Metropolis' Whitney Boateng have spoken to Music Week about organising #TheShowMustBePausedUK.