The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Miley Cyrus is bringing a welcome dose of sunshine to the charts.

As winter drags on, Cyrus arrives in pole position with Endless Summer Vacation, which has 11,370 sales so far. The star’s eighth album has 6,259 physical sales,1,960 from downloads and 3,151 from streams. Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted.

Flowers, the lead single from Cyrus’ album, has been at No.1 for eight weeks straight and begins ...