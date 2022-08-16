Swedish House Mafia's Steve Angello signs with PPL for international neighbouring rights

Producer, DJ and member of Swedish House Mafia Steve Angello has signed with PPL for international neighbouring rights collections.

Angello has been producing electronic music for over 20 years both solo and as part of Swedish House Mafia. The supergroup released two compilation albums and six singles between 2010 and 2012, with hit Don’t You Worry Child going multi-platinum in five countries.

Angello joins a roster at PPL that also includes Anderson Paak, Rita Ora and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus.

Peter Leathem, chief executive officer of PPL, said: “We are very proud that Steve Angello has chosen PPL to represent his international neighbouring rights. His career has helped to define electronic music over the last two decades and the tracks he has produced, as a solo artist and as a member of Swedish House Mafia, continue to influence it today. His records are popular all around the world, making PPL an ideal partner for him. Our large network of agreements with CMOs around the world, coupled with an extensive knowledge of the neighbouring rights sector and a leading technology infrastructure, mean we are well-placed to represent Steve Angello internationally and to maximise his revenue.”

Earlier this year, Pophouse Entertainment acquired the catalogue of Swedish House Mafia. The Stockholm-based company has agreed a deal for the master recordings and publishing (including their writer’s shares) of the trio’s back catalogue.