SZA set to return to Top 5 with Lana reissue of SOS

SZA is set for a return to the Top 5 of the albums chart following the release of the deluxe edition of SOS.

The SOS Deluxe: Lana edition of SZA’s second album was teased upon release two years ago. It finally arrived on December 20 and features the singles Saturn and Drive.

The Lana edition also includes a guest appearance from Kendrick Lamar on 30 For 30. Lamar and SZA are touring US stadiums together in 2025.

With the release of the deluxe edition, SOS’ consumption has increased 185% week-on-week. According to the Official Charts Company, the album is at No.4 in the Midweek sales flash, up from No.32 (3,591 units so far this week).

The album has been a chart fixture since release but it was last in the Top 10 more than 18 months ago. It originally peaked at No.2.

SOS has sales to date of 470,570. It last returned to the Top 20 following SZA’s Glastonbury headline performance.

Michael Bublé is currently the frontrunner for the No.1 album with catalogue title Christmas, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (the Christmas No.1 album) is in pursuit.

In the singles chart, Wham! are in pole position with Last Christmas on course for a third week at the summit, with consumption up 31.3% week-on-week as the festive celebrations reach their peak.

However, Tom Grennan’s Amazon Original It Can’t Be Christmas could cause an upset. It is currently less than 2,500 units behind the Wham! perennial and has seen consumption surge by 46.6% week-on-week.

Grennan also has an advantage in that his single is not subject to ACR – the OCC chart rules that require catalogue, and certain tracks in decline, to register double the amount of streams for a single unit.