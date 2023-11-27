Your site will load in 16 seconds
Take That's This Life has the biggest first-week sales for a British act this year

by Miranda Bardsley
Monday, Nov 27th 2023 at 6:00PM

Take That claim the biggest first-week sales for a British act in 2023 with their new album This Life, which is racing towards becoming the group’s ninth No.1 album. The record has accumulated 102,984 sales already this week, with 100,675 from physical sales, downloads accounting for 1,737 units and streams accounting for 572.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (4,875 sales), Kylie Minogue’s self-titled album Kylie (3,050 sales), Michael Bublé’s Christmas (2,995 sales) and The 1975’s At Their Very ...

