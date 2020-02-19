The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Tame Impala are currently edging a close battle at the top of the albums chart.

Kevin Parker’s new record The Slow Rush has 13,124 sales so far, with Justin Bieber’s Changes (12,731 sales) in second place. With a BRITs impact likely by the end of the week, double winner Lewis Capaldi’s album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent remains at No.3 for now, with 9,941 sales. New Hope Club’s eponymous ...