Tasha Demi and Whitney Asomani launch Twenty:Two agency

Whitney Asomani and Tashi Demi (pictured, L-R) have launched the Twenty:Two marketing and creative agency.

As exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, the pair are aiming to “reform conventional marketing methods”.

“Twenty:Two prides itself on delivering an agency that actively represents the modern landscape in providing indispensable access to independent marketeers with the mileage and experience in successful international and domestic campaigns,” said a statement.

The two respected executives met at Sony Music in 2018 after taking up positions within Since ‘93 within RCA, where they worked across talent included Aitch, Loski, Travis Scott, Future, NSG, EYK, Brockhampton, Scribz Riley and Lolo Zouai.

A BRIT School and UAL alumni, Asomani worked in celebrity and event PR before going into a six-year stint within music teams at broadcast networks ITV & BT Sport. She has focused on working with artists from a marketing and management perspective.

Asomani has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, M.O, Sugababes, NSG, Brockhampton and a string of chart successes from the Since ’93/RCA roster.

She said: “My priorities are black music and culture and creating access into the field for less privileged individuals.”

Tasha Demi has been in the music industry for over 10 years, and boasts experience in multiple disciplines including marketing, TV, PR & artist management. Prior employers include MTV, Channel 4/Box TV, Universal Music’s UMOD & Polydor Records, with her most recent stint being at Sony Music’s RCA/Since ‘93.

She worked on breakthrough domestic campaigns from acts including Aitch, Wretch 32 and Stefflon Don. Demi has also led chart-topping International campaigns and pop-up experiences for the likes of Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti.

Demi said: “We really wanted to create an agency to represent the music industry of today, the modern landscape, and the new way of working. We believe that all artists should have access to an expert team of marketeers and creatives bespoke for them; and regardless of being major label signed or independent, their access to these external resources should all be the same.”

Twenty:Two has already secured clients including ADA, Atlantic, The Orchard, Universal Music UK, AWAL, Ditto, Tape London, Tamera, M24, Morgan, Nafe Smallz, NSG and Young Fume.

