Taylor Swift is back at the top of the albums chart this week and could be on the way to another No.1 with The Tortured Poets Department, which has accumulated 12,308 sales so far. Significantly boosted by streaming, which accounts for 9,259 units, the record has 2,770 sales from its physical release and 279 from downloads.

Billie Eilish follows closely behind Swift at No.2 with Hit Me Hard And Soft (12,234 sales) ahead of Ateez’s Golden Hour – Pt ...