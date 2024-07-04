Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan top half-year rankings as US stars and catalogue squeeze out UK talent

Music Week has already reported the market shares for the first six months of the year, with EMI again on top.

Focusing on the half-year artists charts, US acts dominate in both albums and singles, according to sales figures from the Official Charts Company.

Meanwhile, catalogue-based titles make up 14 out of the Top 20 albums, although current releases from Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish do appear in the Top 5.

Taylor Swift is on top with The Tortured Poets Department (542,206 sales).

Elton John is the only UK artist in the albums Top 10 with Diamonds (No.10), while US-UK act Fleetwood Mac are at No.6 with the 50 Years – Don’t Stop collection.

It follows a difficult year in 2023 for UK breakthrough talent with Joel Corry’s Another Friday Night the only debut in the Top 100 albums for last year. Corry’s album is at No.46 for the year to date.

However, there is an improvement so far this year with The Last Dinner Party’s No.1 debut Prelude To Ecstasy at No.36 for the first six months.

Although they are established artists, the debut album from Liam Gallagher & John Squire is at No.64 for the half-year.

Returning artist Dua Lipa has also performed well with third album Radical Optimism (No.26), while Raye’s 2023 LP My 21st Century Blues (No.38) has seen a revival following her BRITs triumph.

Rod Stewart & Jools Holland are at No.73 with Swing Fever, a big seller on CD.

Charli XCX is also in the Top 100 albums for the year to date with Brat, which only dropped last month.

In the singles chart for the half-year, Noah Kahan is at No.1 with consumption of 1,369,696 units. The Top 10 is dominated by North American artists including Teddy Swims’ Lose Control at No.2, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things at No.3 and Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso at No.4.

UK-signed Irish singer-songwriter Hozier is at No.5 with Too Sweet.

The biggest UK artist single is Prada by Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe at No.7.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s catalogue hit Murder On The Dancefloor is at No.8.

Click here for the latest charts analysis.