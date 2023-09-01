Taylor Swift announces the release of concert film for The Eras Tour

Just when you thought Taylor Swift's blockbusting Eras Tour couldn't get any bigger, it's only gone and turned into a blockbuster film.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a theatrical concert experience, will be opening at AMC Theatres across North America on October 13.

Every cinema location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and in anticipation of the first day of advance ticket demands, AMC has bolstered its server capacity to handle traffic at more than five times the current record for the most ever tickets sold in an hour.

Swift's concert film marks the first step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment. Alongside exhibiting Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at its own theatres, AMC will also be acting as the theatrical distributor, securing locations and screens with various other cinema operators throughout the USA, Canada and Mexico.

To ensure the affordability and accessibility of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, all adult tickets will be priced at $19.89 plus tax and children’s/senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens.

Swift’s The Eras Tour concert was attended by more than three million fans during the first leg of its USA run.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon

Taylor Swift

The film’s trailer arrives just three weeks after Swift’s announcement that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be released on October 27 via EMI.

The reveal of the latest instalment of her re-recorded albums project also arrived just one month after Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which became the global star's 10th UK No.1 album in less that 11 years, and has a total of 116,965 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Cruel Summer, from Swift’s 2019 record Lover, currently sits at No.4 in the singles chart with a total sales figure of 764,430, whilst her 2022 album Midnights sits at No.6 with total sales of 660,649, according to the Official Charts Company.

When announcing the release of The Eras film on Instagram, Swift wrote: “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”