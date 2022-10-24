The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Taylor Swift is smashing records left, right and centre with her new album Midnights.

Swift’s 10th album has 140,590 sales so far, with Sunday’s streaming figures yet to be counted. Midnights is already by some distance the fastest-selling album of 2022 and, with physical sales (114,429) comprising the majority of its total, it will be fascinating to see just how high its total sales figure will climb. So far, sales ...