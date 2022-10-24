Your site will load in 16 seconds
Taylor Swift begins record-breaking week as Midnights passes 140,000 sales

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Oct 24th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Taylor Swift is smashing records left, right and centre with her new album Midnights.

Swift’s 10th album has 140,590 sales so far, with Sunday’s streaming figures yet to be counted. Midnights is already by some distance the fastest-selling album of 2022 and, with physical sales (114,429) comprising the majority of its total, it will be fascinating to see just how high its total sales figure will climb. So far, sales ...

