Taylor Swift heads up the albums chart this week with her new record Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Released three days ago, Swift’s latest instalment in her Taylor’s Version album series has become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has accumulated 48,215 sales this week, boosted significantly by physical versions, which account for 34,990 units. The record has 10,670 sales ...