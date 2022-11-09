The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and the race for No.1 in the albums chart is hotting up.

Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage is the current frontrunner, with 23,628 sales, 23,208 of which are from streams. But with Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Taylor Swift’s Midnights is less than 3,000 units behind, posting 20,696 sales for the week so far, with 4,657 from physical, 723 from downloads and 15,316 from streams. It seems ...