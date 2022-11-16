The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Taylor Swift’s hero’s welcome continues in the singles chart.

Anti-Hero, the lead single from the record-breaking Midnights album, continues to outstrip the competition, posting 31,560 sales for the week so far. Sam Smith & Kim Petras are at No.2 with Unholy (28,001 sales), Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz are at No.3 with Miss You (20,454 sales) and Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look (19,889 sales) is at No.4. Completing the ...