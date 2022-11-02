The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and it’s fair to say that Taylor Swift’s Midnights doesn’t seem to be disappearing anytime soon.

After smashing Harry Styles’ record for the fastest-selling album of 2022 last week, Midnights remains in pole position, posting 30,499 sales. This week however, streaming outstrips physical, with sales equivalent streams accounting for 19,297 sales. Physical copies account for 9,973 and downloads 1,229. Tuesday’s streaming data is yet to be counted.

Swift’s closest challenger is ...