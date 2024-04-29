Your site will load in 16 seconds
Taylor Swift continues to lead the albums chart with The Tortured Poets Department

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Apr 29th 2024 at 6:00PM

Taylor Swift continues to lead the way this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has accumulated 19,614 sales so far. The record has 14,634 sales from streams, 4,261 sales from its physical release and 719 from downloads. 

Pet Shop Boys are sitting in second place with Nonetheless, which has 18,593 sales, whilst The Zutons’ The Big Decider (5,278 sales), St Vincent’s All Born Screaming (4,615 sales) and Jess Glynne’s self-titled record (4,242 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the ...

