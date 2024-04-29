Taylor Swift continues to lead the way this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has accumulated 19,614 sales so far. The record has 14,634 sales from streams, 4,261 sales from its physical release and 719 from downloads.

Pet Shop Boys are sitting in second place with Nonetheless, which has 18,593 sales, whilst The Zutons’ The Big Decider (5,278 sales), St Vincent’s All Born Screaming (4,615 sales) and Jess Glynne’s self-titled record (4,242 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the ...