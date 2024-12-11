Taylor Swift is firmly in the lead in the albums chart this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has racked up 19,452 sales so far. The record continues to be boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 16,512 units, whilst streams account for 2,918 and downloads make up 22.

In second place, Rosé’s Rosie has 8,466 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter follows closely behind in third place with Short N’ Sweet (8,356 sales) and with Fruitcake (7,862 sales) ...