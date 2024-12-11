Your site will load in 16 seconds
Taylor Swift continues to lead the charge in the albums chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Dec 11th 2024 at 6:00PM

Taylor Swift is firmly in the lead in the albums chart this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has racked up 19,452 sales so far. The record continues to be boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 16,512 units, whilst streams account for 2,918 and downloads make up 22. 

In second place, Rosé’s Rosie has 8,466 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter follows closely behind in third place with Short N’ Sweet (8,356 sales) and with Fruitcake (7,862 sales) ...

