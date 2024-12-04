Taylor Swift continues to race towards a No.1 finish in the albums chart this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has racked up 20,399 sales so far in the wake of its Anthology Edition receiving its ever first physical release. The record's physical sales account for 17,727 units, whilst streams make up 2,654 sales and downloads account for 18.

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is following behind at No.2 with 8,225 sales, whilst Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (7,462 sales), ...