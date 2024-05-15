Taylor Swift is leading the way in the albums chart again this week with The Tortured Poets Department, which has 18,011 sales so far. Boosted significantly by its streams, which account for 15,456 units, the record has 2,232 sales from its physical release and 323 from downloads.

Kings Of Leon follow behind with Can We Please Have Fun (16,347 sales), whilst Keane’s Hopes And Fears (6,232 sales), Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism (6,048 sales) and Gunna’s One Of Wun (4,989 ...