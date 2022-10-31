The latest Midweek Sales Flash is in and there’s a fascinating contest for this week’s No.1 single.

Taylor Swift is currently out in front as she aims for a second week at the summit with Anti-Hero (20,720 sales so far this week). Swift could also do the double again with Midnights atop the albums rundown (16,082 sales this week).

There are a couple of singles chart challengers, however, with former No.1 Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras less than ...