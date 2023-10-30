Taylor Swift races towards her eleventh UK No.1 album with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which has the biggest opening week sales of the year already with 147,683 sales so far this week, outperforming the entire midweek Top 40 combined.

The record has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 125,262 units, whilst streaming accounts for 19,023 units and downloads account for 3,398.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s Bauhaus Staircase sits at No.2 with 13,601 sales, whilst Rolling ...