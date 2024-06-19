Taylor Swift could be about to power her way to a seventh No.1 finish for The Tortured Poets Department. With 10,997 sales for the week so far, including 9,086 from streams, it is ahead of Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (8,887 sales, 7,562 from streams) and Charli XCX’s Brat (6,105 sales). Tuesday’s streams are yet to be counted. The rest of the Top 5 is comprised of new entries from Sea Girls (Midnight Butterflies, 5,307 sales) and ...