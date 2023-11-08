Taylor Swift is Apple Music's 2023 Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift has been named as Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year.

It follows a huge global release for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). As well as scoring the biggest week one sales of the year in the UK (184,965), the album moved 1.6 million equivalent units in the US and more than 3.5m globally.

In the first 10 months of 2023, Swift had 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist.

“I am so honoured to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” said Taylor Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music non-stop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theatres, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

“Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable – not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

Apple Radio listeners can tune in to programming celebrating Swift’s music, as well as interviews, album collections and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year.

Swift saw consistent streaming uplifts throughout the year, particularly around the success of The Eras Tour. The week the tour kicked off in March, Swift’s streams grew 61% globally on Apple Music.

She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Set List: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, and among the top 40 editorial playlists of the year.

Cruel Summer, from Swift’s 2019 album Lover, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song re-entered the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has stayed there ever since.

Midnights still stands as the biggest album of all time by a female artist in Apple Music history by first-day and first-week streams worldwide.

Swift is the most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history, and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.