Taylor Swift is Vevo's most watched artist in the UK of 2023

Vevo has released its charts of the year, which round up the music videos and artists that saw the highest viewership in 2023, and Taylor Swift has been announced as the most watched artist in the UK.

Following a year of several releases, a record-breaking tour and a movie, Swift has garnered 98.9 million views. When the global star released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), viewership of her catalogue on Vevo nearly tripled (182% lift) in UK daily views the same day.

Eminem, who was the UK No.1 artist on Vevo in 2022, is now the second most-watched artist in this year, with 73.9m views, ahead of Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd.

Globally, Karol G is the most-watched artist on Vevo for the third consecutive year, gaining 4.7 billion global views in 2023, whilst Shakira comes in second, with 3.2 billion global views. Swift (three billion global views), The Weeknd (2.5 billion views) and Feid (2.2 billion global views) round off the global Top 5 artists of this year.

Meanwhile in the UK, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is the most-watched music video, with 26.5m views, ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best, which has 8.9m views. Jazzy’s Giving Me (Official Visualiser) (8.7m views), Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (8.5m views), People by Libianca (7.5m views) and Daylight by David Kushner (6.6m views) complete the Top 5 music videos chart.

Cyrus’ Flowers also had the biggest debut on Vevo in the UK, meaning it received the most viewership in the first two weeks of its release, whilst The Beatles’ Now And Then (2.4m views) came in second ahead of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s Princess Diana (1.5m views), Sam Smith’s I'm Not Here To Make Friends (1.5m views) and Capaldi’s Wish You The Best (1.3m views).





