The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and it looks like we’re in for an epic race for No.1 in the albums chart, with only nine sales between Taylor Swift and Little Mix at the top.

Red (Taylor’s Version, the latest in Swift’s reissue series, has 24,915 sales for the week so far, while Little Mix’s Between Us is on 24,906. The group’s first album as a trio is the biggest physical seller, with 21,207 sales compared to ...