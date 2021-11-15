Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Taylor Swift & Little Mix begin dash for No.1

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Nov 15th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and it looks like we’re in for an epic race for No.1 in the albums chart, with only nine sales between Taylor Swift and Little Mix at the top.

Red (Taylor’s Version, the latest in Swift’s reissue series, has 24,915 sales for the week so far, while Little Mix’s Between Us is on 24,906. The group’s first album as a trio is the biggest physical seller, with 21,207 sales compared to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021