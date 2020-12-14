The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Taylor Swift has shot straight to the top with her surprise new album Evermore.

Evermore has sold 14,509 copies to move almost 5,000 sales clear ahead of No.2 Classic Diamonds (9,062 sales) by Neil Diamond & The LSO. Together At Christmas dips 2-3 but continues to perform well with sales of 8,791, while Johnny Cash & The RPO surge 15-4 on sales of 5,676 and Michael Bublé's ...