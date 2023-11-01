Taylor Swift is dominating the singles chart this week, occupying the top three spots with Is It Over Now (Taylor’s Version), which has accumulated 27,939 sales so far, Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version) with 22,950 sales and Slut (Taylor’s Version) (22,832 sales).

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe’s Prada (21,425 sales) sits behind in fourth place, whilst Kenya Grace completes the Top 5 with Strangers (21,250 sales).

In the albums chart, Swift continues to lead the way with 1989 ...