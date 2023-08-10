Taylor Swift reveals Q4 release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift has announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latest instalment in her re-recorded albums project.

The announcement arrives just one month after Swift released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which became her 10th UK No.1 album in less than 11 years. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set to be released on October 27 via EMI.

Swift revealed the news in LA during the last night of the first US leg of her Era’s Tour, and posted an announcement on her social media after the performance.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift wrote. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most favourite re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The latest album in her Taylor’s Version series was originally released in 2014, and became her second UK No.1 album, after Red. 1989, which has UK sales of 1,666,434 (Official Charts Company), returned to the Top 10 last month.

The album includes six UK Top 40 singles, including lead track Shake It Off, which has 2,719,825 sales to date.