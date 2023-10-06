Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer shoots back to No.1 on UK Airplay Chart

It just wouldn’t be a day in the music industry without another victorious Taylor Swift headline. In fact, scrap that, today brings two.

First, Cruel Summer – the track from 2019’s Lover that became a live fan favourite and was only officially released as a single this year – is back at No.1 on the UK Airplay Charts. In turn, this takes its total number of (non-consecutive) weeks at the summit to seven, with the star's previous highest number of weeks at No.1 standing at four. The track also remains at No.1 on the commercial radio chart.

This triumph comes in the wake of Cruel Summer also becoming Swift's longest-leading No.1 on the US Pop Airplay chart, with the track recently topping listings for an eighth week.

In other news, AMC Theatres – having previously announced that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is going global – have now confirmed more than $100 million in advance tickets worldwide, ahead of its debut at more than 8,500 theatres in 100 countries on Friday, October 13.

An official AMC press release stated: “It took less than 24 hours for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history. Advanced ticket sales are strong across the United States, from the largest cities to the smallest towns, and are particularly strong in premium large-screen formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PRIME at AMC and other branded premium experiences.”

In other recent developments, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift was revealed by the BPI as the biggest-selling vinyl release during Q3 with 29,649 sales (Official Charts Company), followed by Blur’s The Ballad Of Darren (26,894), Kylie Minogue’s Tension (19,160), Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (14,611) and Wham!’s The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven (10,782).

As of today (October 6), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) has sold 134,777 copies to date in the UK according to Official Charts Company data.

As a recap, earlier this year, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) doubled its 2010 namesake’s original first week sales to secure her 10th UK No.1 – outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined. Swift also added to her incredible run of broken records with another: she became the first woman in chart history to have four albums in the Top 10 at the same time in the UK, having also just achieved a similar accolade in America the week prior.

Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27.