The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Taylor Swift is tightening her grip on the upper reaches of singles and albums charts thanks to Folklore.

Swift’s record has 26,325 sales so far, with Tuesday’s streaming data still to be calculated. The album is set fair to hit No.1, with Ronan Keating’s Twenty Twenty (13,972 sales) its closest challenger. Neck Deep’s All Distortions Are Intentional is at No.3 with 8,155 sales, followed in the Top 5 by Pop ...