Taylor Swift's new version of Fearless is flying towards a No.1 finish

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Apr 14th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Taylor Swift is closing in on a No.1 finish for her reissued album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Fearless is Swift’s second album and originally came out in 2008, but the star’s updated recording is flying again this week. So far, it has sold 17,845 copies, with 8,205 from physical editions, 3,538 from downloads and 6,102 from streams. It therefore has a healthy lead over Justin Bieber’s Justice, which is in second ...

