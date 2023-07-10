Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) breaks Spotify records

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has already taken over the internet and Spotify.

The record, released just three days ago, has become Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

With the original Speak Now released in 2010, this 22-track album of new recordings is the most recent instalment of the Taylor’s Version records, and includes six new tracks featuring artists Hayley Williams (Paramore) and Fall Out Boy.

According to the Official Chart First Look, Swift is set to dominate the Top 10 following the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), with I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) currently sitting at No.6 and Mine (Taylor’s Version) at No.8. Cruel Summer from Swift’s 2019 album Lover has also re-entered the singles chart at No.5.

In 2019, Swift described Scooter Braun’s acquisition of her previous label Big Machine – and with it Swift’s six previous albums – as her “worst nightmare” and stated that: “Hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own your own art.”