Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department becomes fastest-selling album of 2024 so far

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Apr 22nd 2024 at 5:45PM

Taylor Swift’s brand-new record, The Tortured Poets Department, is heading toward No.1 this week with 197,158 sales, making it the fastest-selling album of 2024 so far and indeed since Swift's own 2022 studio album Midnights – which it could overtake by the end of the week.

Boosted significantly by its physical release, which make up 153,657 units, the record also has 33,760 sales from streams and 9,741 derived from downloads. It has also broken several records on Spotify ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024