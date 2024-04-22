Taylor Swift’s brand-new record, The Tortured Poets Department, is heading toward No.1 this week with 197,158 sales, making it the fastest-selling album of 2024 so far and indeed since Swift's own 2022 studio album Midnights – which it could overtake by the end of the week.

Boosted significantly by its physical release, which make up 153,657 units, the record also has 33,760 sales from streams and 9,741 derived from downloads. It has also broken several records on Spotify ...